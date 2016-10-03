Issa to host U.S. Service Academy Night Wednesday, October 5

VISTA. — The Office of Congressman Darrell Issa (CA-49) will be holding a Military Service Academy Night in Oceanside on Wednesday, October 5th, 2016 at The Veterans Association of North County (VANC) located at 1617 Mission Ave, Oceanside, CA 92058 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The event will be an opportunity for high school students and their parents to learn more about earning a nomination to attend one of the United States Service Academies.

Representatives from all five Service Academies, the Military Academy at West Point, the Naval Academy, the Air Force Academy, the Merchant Marine Academy, and the Coast Guard Academy, will be in attendance along with Staff from Representative Issa’s office to answer questions about the application and nomination process.

Students residing in any of the North San Diego County cities including Oceanside, Carlsbad, Encinitas, Vista, Del Mar, Solana Beach, San Diego and neighboring cities are encouraged to attend and bring their parents if they wish.

For additional information contact Sunana Batra in Congressman Darrell Issa’s office at (760) 599-5000 or [email protected] .