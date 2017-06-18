Jazz & Wine Festival tickets available from FBA

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Beautification Alliance is pleased to have again been selected by The Grand Tradition Estate & Gardens as their charity for their signature Jazz & Wine Festivals summer events.

As the charity partner, FBA has received one hundred $35 general admission tickets, which when sold we are able to retain all of the profits. Funds raised from the sale of these tickets will go directly to projects that beautify Fallbrook.

FBA tickets are available for purchase at both the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce and Major Market in addition to directly from FBA Board members.

There are three Signature Jazz events schedule this season, featuring the following internationally-renown headline jazz artists, entertaining fans along with numerous side acts playing throughout the gardens.

June 17 – 4 to 10 p.m. – Stanley Clarke Band

5 – 4 to 10 p.m. – The Rippingtons and Special Guest

9 – 4 to 10 p.m. – Fourplay

Delicious food and wines will be available for purchase offering a unique opportunity to enjoy various styles of jazz, food, drink and gardens, all at one festival.

The FBA asks anyone who loves jazz and an evening enjoying great music under the evening sky to consider purchasing their ticket at one of the FBA sales outlets.