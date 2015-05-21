Judge denies re-trial request by FUESD; district to appeal

Fallbrook Union Elementary School District (FUESD) has been issued a negative decision regarding its post jury decision motions in the ongoing Elaine Allyn vs FUESD wrongful termination case.
On May 12, Vista Superior Court Judge Jacqueline M. Stern denied both a motion for a retrial and a judgment notwithstanding the verdict, submitted March 25 by FUESD legal counsel Stutz, Artiano, Shinoff & Holtz. The motions asked for a complete reversal of the verdict and for the court to determine if a new trial was warranted.
Stern affirmed her decision by stating, “The court concludes, after viewing the evidence in the light most favorable to the plaintiff, that substantial evidence supports the verdict.”
On Feb. 26, a jury found that FUESD had wrongfully terminated Allyn, the district’s former information technology director and retaliated against her.
“On Ms. Allyn’s primary claim for retaliation for whistleblowing under Labor Code 1102.5, the jury unanimously determined the district was liable and awarded her full compensatory damages of $1,046,000 and $148,000 in emotional distress damages; $48,000 more than we asked for in closing arguments,” her attorney, Michael Curran of Curran & Curran Law, said in a previous interview.
Allyn filed the suit against FUESD after being terminated in May of 2012, saying what led to her losing her job was her refusal to delete email archives in an effort by her supervisors (superintendent Candace Singh and associate superintendent, business services Ray Proctor) to cover up a violation of public policy by misusing public funds.
According to Curran, “Our motion for legal costs is set to be
heard on June 5. We expect the Court to award our fees in full along with a Lodestar multiplier as indicated in our motion served on district counsel.”
However, according to a statement provided (below) by Gil Abed, of Stutz, Artiano, Shinoff & Holtz on Monday, May 18, the school district will appeal Judge Stern’s decision.
“The governing board has voted unanimously to appeal the decision in the matter of Allyn vs Fallbrook Union Elementary School District.”
“Allyn was terminated for dishonesty, immoral conduct, and other charges after she was found to be hacking into the email of district leaders in 2012.”
“The district will appeal the verdict in the case on the basis of law. In this case, Ms. Allyn alleged she was a “whistleblower” pursuant to labor code section 1102.5 (c) because she objected to deletion of district emails. During the trial, the district presented evidence that there was no directive to delete emails and, in fact, Ms. Allyn deleted the emails on her own accord to cover her own inappropriate conduct. District administrators only found out about the emails being deleted after Ms. Allyn was placed on administrative leave for her own misconduct. Ms. Allyn’s allegations that she had objected to deleting District emails does not as a matter of law classify her as a “whistleblower” because deleting emails is not contrary to law.”
“The Fallbrook Union Elementary School District is continuing to exercise its due process rights in supporting and defending the governing board’s decision in terminating Ms. Allyn’s employment.”
Here we go again. Continuous wasting of taxpayer money. How many times and how many dollars will it take for these people to realize they LOST. Just Stop!! Start educating the children. That’s what you are there for. I have not heard from one citizen, other than educators that agree with the administration and the board. They all need to be dumped..
I am so happy that the truth has come out and will continue to come out on the District employees and the board….The people of Fallbrook need to take back their District and Board…replace them all!!!!
FUESD had their chance to prove themselves in court, and they actually did that very thing twice!
To “Someone who kows” – You must have been at another set of trials! Because the jury (post-mistrial) didn’t believe a word of the District’s testimony, and that was even when Ms. Allyn had not yet testified, nor did the jury in the full trial. They all said after the verdict that noone believed a word that the District had said. They were all unanimously behind the Plaintiff.
The District proved that they couldn’t get their stories straight, they intimidated their current employees into giving false testimony and they had knowingly and wrongfully terminated a loyal, hard-working 18.5 year employee. They “proved” absolutely nothing to the people that mattered-the jurors either time. Your comment that they did “prove themselves” is preposterous and completely untrue.
Incredibly BAD decision making , once again! How much more tax payer money will they have to waste before people in Fallbrook demand a change in not only the Administration but School Board as well. Mr. Abed regurgitated why Ms. Allyn was originally fired. However, from what I have read over the past few months, she was vindicated by a unanimous jury verdict – thus proving Abed and the others WRONG. They have tried every legal maneuver to try and stop the inevitable and have failed at every turn. It shows that the attorneys are only in it for the money, because common sense and moral sensibility dictate that FUESD should stop and say “enough of this”. But I can bet they had sunshine blown up their skirts with lies of how they can triumph. Shame on the Board for dragging this out-further attempting to humiliate Ms. Allyn. Shame on the Board for wasting taxpayer money in the name of some false pride. I can’t wait until the election comes, because these Board members have to go. And after that they can fire the Administrators and the attorneys after that.
Is there a recall procedure for school board members?
Yes there is a recall procedure. It is in the bylaws, rules, and regulations of the District 501 (c) 3 profile. If not there it is in the Ed Code
Seriously? Fallbrook, wake up!! Get rid of these horrible retaliatory administrators and school board that is obviously rubber stamping everything the admin wants. The school board members are elected officials put in their positions to oversee all the decisions made by the admin. and superintendent. They are not doing their jobs and they need to be removed and the new board needs to demand that three administrators loose their jobs. Dennis Bixler (lied on the stand several times and was the one who started all of this by disclosing confidential information to Ray Proctor). Singh being new has listened to the wrong people. Cover up after cover up. The entire district is run off of fear and intimidation and it must stop. The kids are the real losers in all of this as the district marches toward more extreme wasteful needless spending. Ms. Allyn won, unanimously, the judge denied a new trial. There is no more evidence the school district can provide that says otherwise. Pay Ms. Allyn, the board needs to publicly apologize to her for their inflammatory letter to the editor about her. Each board member should be held personally responsible for the liable they sent to the paper. Fallbrook community, stop being lazy and do something about these liars and cheats! It’s your tax payer money. Is this how you want it spent?
At someone who knows! Yes FUESD did prove twice in court that they lost, were wrong, liars, changers of testimony, wasters of tax payers money and inept. And another impartial judge agreed.
To “No Way”, Yes…FUESD had two times,in court, to prove their case but were not able to do so the obvious lies told under oath. These lies were understood by the jurors as well….The move to the appellate court was the game plan all along for Shinoff and his firm.
Aside from the trial and the outcome the thing that bothers me at this time is the allegations that were made in the “cover-up” alleging the misuse of funds. I have not seen, nor read, anything about the FUESD Board doing any investigation or follow-up on this issue. It would appear that in light of the allegations of misuse and the findings of this jury that the Board would take a serious look at the alleged “misuse”. Not being an attorney, I would think that “misuse”, as alleged, is a criminal act and if found to be true the responsible person or persons should be held accountable. I would see the misuse issue of much more importance than a personnel matter.
There is No Way this board will ever investigate any misconduct or cover up by any administrator. It’s more like a mutual admiration society. They were elected to monitor and control what they do and manage the tax payers money. If you’ve ever been to one of the board meetings you’ll see that all they do is pat each other on the back. We need an entire new board. If Elain decides to take the board members to court for the ridiculous letter to the editor they wrote, maybe that’ll do it for us. Otherwise.. Fallbrook vote them OUT!
I really have to say that I am both shocked and dismayed at the actions our elementary school board has taken on this issue. What on earth are they trying to prove? I think anyone with any sense at all knows that the useless appeal will be denied as well, the attorneys for the school district are simply delaying the inevitable, the district will have to pay Ms. Allyn the money that was awarded to her. I have spoken with a couple of district employees who tell me that the majority of school employes, both teachers and classified, agree with the jury that Ms. Allyn was well within her rights to sue and deserved to win, however they are afraid to say so because they believe that their own jobs would be on the line. I am just appalled that the board is behaving in such a way that it makes them all look guilty of something because their behavior is just completely unjustified by the facts. The board is supposed to work for “us” and the district administrators work for “them”. I have lost any faith I ever had in the board, most of whom I voted for. The waste in taxpayer dollars to pursue what amounts to me to be nothing more than a vendetta is unjustified and uncalled for. I would love to see the Village News do an indepth report on this story and find out the what is really going on and what is behind it.
Way to go Mr. Proctor. Not.
Channel 10 News is interested in community member’s opinions about the use of district funds spent on this trial. The attorney’s are benefiting monetarily by continuing appealing this decision. I applaud the Village News for keeping us informed.