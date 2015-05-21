Judge denies re-trial request by FUESD; district to appeal

Fallbrook Union Elementary School District (FUESD) has been issued a negative decision regarding its post jury decision motions in the ongoing Elaine Allyn vs FUESD wrongful termination case.

On May 12, Vista Superior Court Judge Jacqueline M. Stern denied both a motion for a retrial and a judgment notwithstanding the verdict, submitted March 25 by FUESD legal counsel Stutz, Artiano, Shinoff & Holtz. The motions asked for a complete reversal of the verdict and for the court to determine if a new trial was warranted.

Stern affirmed her decision by stating, “The court concludes, after viewing the evidence in the light most favorable to the plaintiff, that substantial evidence supports the verdict.”

On Feb. 26, a jury found that FUESD had wrongfully terminated Allyn, the district’s former information technology director and retaliated against her.

“On Ms. Allyn’s primary claim for retaliation for whistleblowing under Labor Code 1102.5, the jury unanimously determined the district was liable and awarded her full compensatory damages of $1,046,000 and $148,000 in emotional distress damages; $48,000 more than we asked for in closing arguments,” her attorney, Michael Curran of Curran & Curran Law, said in a previous interview.

Allyn filed the suit against FUESD after being terminated in May of 2012, saying what led to her losing her job was her refusal to delete email archives in an effort by her supervisors (superintendent Candace Singh and associate superintendent, business services Ray Proctor) to cover up a violation of public policy by misusing public funds.

According to Curran, “Our motion for legal costs is set to be

heard on June 5. We expect the Court to award our fees in full along with a Lodestar multiplier as indicated in our motion served on district counsel.”

However, according to a statement provided (below) by Gil Abed, of Stutz, Artiano, Shinoff & Holtz on Monday, May 18, the school district will appeal Judge Stern’s decision.

“The governing board has voted unanimously to appeal the decision in the matter of Allyn vs Fallbrook Union Elementary School District.”

“Allyn was terminated for dishonesty, immoral conduct, and other charges after she was found to be hacking into the email of district leaders in 2012.”

“The district will appeal the verdict in the case on the basis of law. In this case, Ms. Allyn alleged she was a “whistleblower” pursuant to labor code section 1102.5 (c) because she objected to deletion of district emails. During the trial, the district presented evidence that there was no directive to delete emails and, in fact, Ms. Allyn deleted the emails on her own accord to cover her own inappropriate conduct. District administrators only found out about the emails being deleted after Ms. Allyn was placed on administrative leave for her own misconduct. Ms. Allyn’s allegations that she had objected to deleting District emails does not as a matter of law classify her as a “whistleblower” because deleting emails is not contrary to law.”

“The Fallbrook Union Elementary School District is continuing to exercise its due process rights in supporting and defending the governing board’s decision in terminating Ms. Allyn’s employment.”