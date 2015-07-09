Juveniles set off ‘Molotov Cocktail’ causing fire close to homes on Circle R Drive in northern Escondido; fire visible from Fallbrook  

Two juveniles were taken into custody last night after setting off what authorities called a ‘Molotov Cocktail’ that started a fire close to homes in the northern part of Escondido.

According to Sheriff’s Sgt. Tom Vrabel, the incident occurred at shortly after 8 p.m. in the 8900 block of Circle R Drive in the north part of Escondido.

“Sheriff’s deputies from the San Marcos Station responded to the location to assist Cal Fire crews with a brush fire,” explained Vrabel. “Upon arrival, the deputies observed the rapidly-spreading brush fire was close to a residential neighborhood near Platanus Drive and immediately began making voluntary evacuation notifications / warnings to residents.”

Deputies from the surrounding areas of Valley Center and Fallbrook responded to assist as did one California Highway Patrol unit.

“Deputies and CHP initiated road blocks / closures, to prevent through traffic,” said Vrabel. “The fire spread rapidly up the hillside towards Ridgeway Creek Road. Cal Fire coordinated the fire response and procured the necessary resources to battle the blaze, which was estimated to have consumed 15+ acres by the time it was contained.”

Vrabel said deputies located two juveniles in the 29700 block of Platanus Drive, about two blocks from where the fire originated.

“The juveniles, ages 13 and 14, were interviewed and admitted to accidentally starting the fire,” he said. “They were visiting a friend in the neighborhood. They had manufactured a ‘Molotov Cocktail’ by pouring 124-proof liquor into an empty beer bottle and making a wick out of a paper towel. They walked to the end of Plantanus Drive, adjacent to the 8900 block of Circle R Drive, and onto a nearby undeveloped leveled housing pad. They lit the cocktail and threw it against a boulder. Some nearby brush caught on fire. They thought they put out the fire and walked away. Upon looking back they observed that the fire had reignited and started to expand. They panicked and ran back to their friend’s home.”

Vrabel said the youths were in violation of 452 PC – Unlawfully Causing a Fire and subsequently arrested by deputies. “Sheriff’s Bomb/Arson detectives were notified and responded,” he said. “They, with the assistance of fire investigators on scene, conducted a follow-up investigation.”

The youths were released into the custody of their parents, Vrabel said.

“The case will be submitted to the District Attorney for review and consideration,” he said.

No structures were lost in the fire and all roadways were reopened by about 11 p.m.

The fire was visible from the Fallbrook and other surrounding areas.