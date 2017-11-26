Koeppen named superintendent/principal of Vallecitos School District

RAINBOW – The Vallecitos School District is pleased to announce that Dr. Maritza Koeppen will join the district as superintendent/principal beginning Jan. 2, 2018.

Dr. Koeppen is currently director of special programs in the San Marcos Unified School District. She is bilingual and holds a Ph.D. in education through San Diego State University and Claremont Graduate University. With her extensive experience overseeing services for Title I schools, English learners, after-school programs and parent involvement, district officials believe Dr. Koeppen will be a great asset to Vallecitos.

Serving as summer school principal in the San Marcos Unified School District and coming from a teaching background gives Dr. Koeppen a unique perspective that will serve her well in her new position, according to Michael Darnley, current Vallecitos Board President.

“That experience, coupled with her extensive administrative background, makes Dr. Koeppen the right person to lead our school district to new heights in academic standards,” said Darnley. “She was chosen from a very large pool of highly-qualified candidates.”

The Vallecitos School District has been under the leadership of interim superintendent Gary Wilson since David Jones departed in August to take on the role of superintendent of the Bonsall Unified School District.

Wilson is retired and has extensive experience as an educator, superintendent and principal in small school districts in San Diego County. Wilson will remain in the role of interim superintendent until Dec. 15 when Vallecitos dismisses students for winter break.