Lane closures on State Route 76 in Pauma Valley begin Monday

SAN DIEGO – Lane closures on a five-mile section of State Route 76 (SR-76) from Red Gate Road to the eastern border of the La Jolla Reservation in Pauma Valley are scheduled Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. each day, according to Caltrans. The closures are needed for rock scaling to remove loose boulders and to perform slope stabilization work.

The work requires reducing the two-way roadway to one lane and stopping traffic for short intervals. Personnel will be present to direct alternate directions of traffic through the single open lane when safe to do so.

Motorists are advised to allow an additional 15-20 minutes to travel through the construction zone.

Crews will cointinue work at this location on Thursday, July 6 and Friday, July 7 during the same hours.

Drivers are reminded to “Be Work Zone Alert,” avoid distracted driving, and slow down when approaching work zones.

Follow Caltrans on Twitter at www.twitter.com/SDCaltrans for timely information about planned highway construction and significant incident closures on state highways in San Diego and Imperial counties.