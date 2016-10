Both lanes of traffic on South Mission Road are closed just north of Big Oak Ranch Rd. due to an accident involving a solo vehicle and a power pole. The incident occurred at approximately 2:15 p.m.

A 3:16 p.m. update on the CHP incident report stated that San Diego Gas and Electric advised that it needed a two to three hour closure to work on the power pole. Only residents are being allowed to travel on S. Mission between Green Canyon Rd. and Winterhaven Rd.