Last storm in trifecta should move through area today

The last and strongest in a series of winter storms will hit Riverside and San Diego Counties today with widespread rain, a slight chance of thunderstorms and snow down to around 5,000 feet.

A National Weather Service winter storm warning for the Riverside and San Bernardino mountains will extend from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Forecasters said periods of heavy snowfall were expected between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and 1 to 5 inches of snow could accumulate in elevations of 5,000 to 6,000 feet, 5 to 10 inches could fall in areas between 6,000 and 8,000 feet and 10 to 15 inches may blanket the highest peaks.

Dense fog that may skew visibility and southwest winds of 15 to 25 miles per hour with gusts to 40 mph are also expected. Difficult travel conditions are expected on mountain roadways and snow chains may be required, forecasters said.

The snow showers are expected to taper off overnight, but pick back up again Friday night into Saturday morning.

Elsewhere in Riverside County, rain is expected in most areas. There will be a 50 percent chance of measurable precipitation in the Coachella Valley and a slight chance of thunderstorms for Riverside metro areas and the

surrounding valleys.

Predicted rainfall amounts from the latest bout of inclement weather range from less than a quarter-inch in the deserts to around an inch in the mountains with more than 1.5 inches in certain spots.

The storm is expected to move out of the region overnight for the most part, but forecasters said some showers may linger into Friday morning, mainly in the mountains. High pressure will bring dry weather this weekend and a warming trend next week.