Latino cultural festival cancelled

The Fallbrook Latino Heritage Foundation has cancelled its upcoming Latino Cultural Festival, which was set to be held on Sept. 17 at the Fallbrook Historical Society.

The decision was announced in a public statement on social media, and the Fallbrook Latino Heritage Foundation board of directors said the following in a released statement:

“This decision was not arrived at lightly. We are very sorry to those who had made plans to attend, including the musicians, artists and vendors. Vendors who submitted their payment will receive a full refund immediately.”

The board cited “unforeseen circumstances” as the reason for the event’s cancellation, and hopes that the community will still support its future events.

The board of directors plan to move forward by focusing its efforts on the upcoming 3rd annual Dia de Los Muertos Celebration of Life at the Masonic Cemetery on Oct. 30.

In addition, the board plans to host other events throughout the upcoming year, including a 2017 Fallbrook Latino Cultural Festival.