Legionnaires put on Sweetheart Luncheon for seniors

Taylor Dominick

Writer/Intern

On Feb. 11, Bonsall High School hosted a Sweetheart Luncheon at the Fallbrook Senior Center. The event was Valentines themed, so student Legionnaires decorated the space in a way that Cupid himself would approve of. Oran Fine sang and played the guitar as the rest of the volunteers served food generously provided by Village Pizza.

After lunch, student Jay Gonda performed love songs to which attendants were invited to dance to with volunteers. To wrap up the luncheon, Bonsall High students presented “Sweetie Awards” to all of the attendants, thanking them for coming and making the event possible.

The luncheon went wonderfully. “It was a total success. We didn’t expect so many people to come and it seemed that everyone who came enjoyed themselves a lot” said student volunteer Daphne Warren.

Due to the success of the event, Bonsall students look forward to planning events similar to this in the future. Legionnaire volunteer Dillon Gunther said, “It was a very wonderful experience that allowed us to give back to the community. I’m just glad I was able to be a part of it.”