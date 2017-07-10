Library activities for July include food workshops

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Library will host many free events in July, including concerts, adult food workshops, a film and a back to school resource fair.

Tuesday, July 11 at 4 p.m. – Cool Summer Meals. Carolyn creates cool food with avocado and lemon. Limit is 24 adults, sign up at Front Desk.

Thursday, July 13 at 6 p.m. – Anthony Cullins, aka the Fallbrook Kid, will be rocking in the library. A concert that all the family will enjoy.

Sunday, July 16 at 2 p.m. – Come celebrate the Centennial of Finland with a summer concert by pianist Violeta Petrova.

Monday, July 17 at 4:30 p.m. – Tea Making. Elaine of Tea Lane will share her passion for tea. Limit is 24 adults, sign up at the Front Desk.

Tuesday, July 18 at 6 p.m. – The Border Angels will discuss their mission to reduce the fatalities occurring along the California-Mexican border.

Thursday, July 20 from 1 to 3 p.m. – Bob Freaney and Friends will play classic variations.

Thursday, July 20 at 7 p.m. – Adrienne Nims and Spirit Wind will play diverse music on an assortment of wind instruments. Sponsored by Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

Sunday, July 23 from 2 to 4 p.m. – Permaculture Orchards Film. Come see the film, find out more details and have questions answered.

Monday, July 24 at 4:30 p.m. – Smita will make ice cream with exotic flavors. Limit is 24 adults, sign up at Front Desk.

Tuesday, July 25 at 4 p.m. – Sarina will make delicious desserts without baking. Limit is 24 adults, sign up at Front Desk.

Thursday, July 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Back to School Resource Fair. Animal show by Wild Wonders at 10:30 a.m. followed by face painting, balloon animals, and refreshments. Sixteen local community groups will be in the library providing information on health and safety services for families in the Fallbrook area. Screenings for BMI (Body Mass Index), dental and blood pressure done on site.