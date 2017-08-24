Library offers mariachi and classical music

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Library will host many free events in August, including a lecture, concerts and movies. Following is a rundown of the events.

Thursday, Aug. 24 at 6 p.m. – Book to Movie Discussion: “Lion” by Saroo Brierley. Read the book then join us for a showing of the movie with refreshments.

Sunday, Aug. 27 at 3 p.m. – Classical Sundays: Encore Sax Quartet. Join the Fallbrook Music Society as they present a variety of musical performances. There will be a pre–concert talk at 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 31 at 6 p.m. – Family Movie Night: “Beauty and the Beast”. Enjoy a showing of the latest live action version of “Beauty and the Beast”. Popcorn snacks will be provided.