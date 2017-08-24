Library offers mariachi and classical music

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Library will host many free events in August, including a lecture, concerts and movies. Following is a rundown of the events.
- Thursday, Aug. 24 at 6 p.m. – Book to Movie Discussion: “Lion” by Saroo Brierley. Read the book then join us for a showing of the movie with refreshments.
- Sunday, Aug. 27 at 3 p.m. – Classical Sundays: Encore Sax Quartet. Join the Fallbrook Music Society as they present a variety of musical performances. There will be a pre–concert talk at 2:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Aug. 31 at 6 p.m. – Family Movie Night: “Beauty and the Beast”. Enjoy a showing of the latest live action version of “Beauty and the Beast”. Popcorn snacks will be provided.
The Fallbrook Library is located at 124 S. Mission Rd. For more information about these and additional scheduled activities, visit www.sdcl.org or call (760) 731–4653.