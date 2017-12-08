Lilac 5 Fire Repopulation plan released

Cal Fire released the following information at 5 p.m., Friday, Dec. 8

All the listed areas have been reduced from an evacuation order to an evacuation warning.

West of Wilshire to North River Road.

South of North River Road from Wilshire to Holly Lane.

South of Holly lane from North River Road to Mission Rd.

South of Little Gopher Canyon Road to Sagewood Road.

South of Dentro De Lomas at Nors Ranch Road.

Via Maria Elena South of Camino Del Rey.

Camino Del Rey South of Bobritt Lane.

Aquaduct Road South of Via Ulner Way.

North of Tumbleweed Lane between Sleeping Indian Road and Olive Hill Road.

South Mission north of Hellers Bend. Sunset Grove Road north of Via Encinos.

Alta Vista Drive north of Palomar Drive. Linda Vista Drive north of La Canada Road.

Knottwood Way north of Flowerwood Lane.

Gird Road north of Mary Lewis Drive.

Sage Road north of Brodea Lane.

SAFETY MESSAGE – The public is reminded to stay vigilant on current fire conditions. Please continue to adhere to road closures and any evacuation orders or warnings. If you see electrical wires on the ground, stay clear and contact SDG&E immediately. Trees and poles with deep charring, particularly if still smoking, should be considered hazardous. Please drive slowly and yield to emergency personnel in the area.

As you re-enter your property and evaluate damage, be aware that hazardous conditions may exist, particularly if a residence or out-building has burned. Hazards may include asbestos, heavy metals, by-products of plastic combustion and various other chemicals.

Residents are asked to be READY: Get SET: Prepare your family and home ahead of time for the possibility of having to evacuate. Be ready to GO: Take the evacuation steps necessary to give your family and home the best chance of surviving a wildfire. For more information visit www.ReadyForWildfire.org.