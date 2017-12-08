Lilac Fire photo gallery

A news crew begins to flee a scene as large flames engulf a section of brush along Hwy 76 during the Lilac Fire in Bonsall, Dec. 7. Shane Gibson photo
Firefighters work at putting out spot fires along Hwy 76 during the Lilac Fire in Bonsall, Dec. 7. Shane Gibson photo
North County Firefighters work at battling flames behind a movie theater at the River Village Plaza during the Lilac Fire in Bonsall, Dec. 7. Shane Gibson photo
North County Firefighters work at battling flames behind a movie theater at the River Village Plaza during the Lilac Fire in Bonsall, Dec. 7. Shane Gibson photo
North County Firefighters work at battling flames behind a movie theater at the River Village Plaza during the Lilac Fire in Bonsall, Dec. 7. Shane Gibson photos
North County Firefighters work at battling flames behind a movie theater at the River Village Plaza during the Lilac Fire in Bonsall, Dec. 7. Shane Gibson photos
Flames burn along the southern section of Hwy 76 near the intersection of South Mission Rd, in Bonsall during the Lilac Fire, Dec. 7. Shane Gibson photos
Firefighters put out a spot fire burning at the Jack in the Box fast food restaurant at the River Village Plaza during the Lilac Fire in Bonsall, Dec. 7. Shane Gibson photos
High wind driven embers blow and dance across Hwy 76 in Bonsall during the Lilac Fire, Dec. 7. Shane Gibson photos
High wind driven embers cross Hwy 76 and ignite brush behind the River Village Plaza during the Lilac Fire in Bonsall, Dec. 7. Shane Gibson photo
Firefighters work to put out stubborn fires on palm trees along Camino Del Rey during the Lilac Fire in Bonsall, Dec. 7. Shane Gibson photo
Firefighters work to put out stubborn fires on palm trees along Camino Del Rey during the Lilac Fire in Bonsall, Dec. 7. Shane Gibson photos
Numerous horse trailers head up West Lilac Rd. to rescue horses during the Lilac Fire in Bonsall, Dec. 7. Shane Gibson photo
Firefighters work to put out stubborn fires on palm trees along Camino Del Rey during the Lilac Fire in Bonsall, Dec. 7. Shane Gibson photo
Firefighters work to stop a brushfire line along West Lilac Rd. in Bonsall during the Lilac Fire, Dec. 7. Shane Gibson photo
Firefighters work to stop a brushfire line along West Lilac Rd. in Bonsall during the Lilac Fire, Dec. 7. Shane Gibson photo
Firefighters work to stop a brushfire line along West Lilac Rd. in Bonsall during the Lilac Fire, Dec. 7. Shane Gibson photo
Numerous helicopters make water drops to put out a brushfire along West Lilac Rd. in Bonsall during the Lilac Fire, Dec. 7. Shane Gibson photo
A helicopter makes a water drop on a property along West Lilac Rd. in Bonsall during the Lilac Fire, Dec. 7. Shane Gibson photo
The Lilac Fire threatens a neighborhood along Camino Del Rey while fire crews work to stop flames in Bonsall, Dec. 7. Shane Gibson photo
Joe Beyers uses a garden hose to help put out a fire on a palm tree next to his home along Camino Del Rey during the Lilac Fire in Bonsall, Dec. 7. Shane Gibson photo
A helicopter ascends after making a water drop on a property along West Lilac Rd. in Bonsall during the Lilac Fire, Dec. 7. Shane Gibson photo
Helicopters provide air water drops on properties along West Lilac Rd. in Bonsall during the Lilac Fire, Dec. 7. Shane Gibson photo
Smoke and flames engulf properties along West Lilac Rd. in Bonsall during the Lilac Fire, Dec. 7. Shane Gibson photo
Smoke and flames engulf properties along West Lilac Rd. in Bonsall during the Lilac Fire, Dec. 7. Shane Gibson photo
Flames erupt at numerous properties along West Lilac Rd. in Bonsall during the Lilac Fire, Dec. 7. Shane Gibson photo
A home becomes fully engulfed in flames along West Lilac Rd. in Bonsall during the Lilac Fire, Dec. 7. Shane Gibson photo
A home becomes fully engulfed in flames along West Lilac Rd. in Bonsall during the Lilac Fire, Dec. 7. Shane Gibson photo
Firefighters work to put out a structure fire along West Lilac Rd. in Bonsall during the Lilac Fire, Dec. 7. Shane Gibson photo
Firefighters arrive at a home to put out flames along West Lilac Rd. in Bonsall during the Lilac Fire, Dec. 7. Shane Gibson photo
The Lilac Fire burns through West Lilac Rd. in Bonsall, Dec. 7. Shane Gibson photo

