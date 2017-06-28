Lilac Road collision results in two fatalities

VALLEY CENTER – On June 27, at approximately 1:10 pm, a 27 year old female, from Escondido, was driving a 2007 Ford Explorer Sport Trac westbound on Lilac Road. At the same time, an 83 year old male, from Valley Center, was driving his Mercedes E300 eastbound on Lilac Road.

According to a witness, for an unknown reason, the Ford Explorer crossed over the double yellow center line and collided head-on into the Mercedes E300.

The driver and passenger, an 81 year old female from Oceanside, of the Mercedes E300 were pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Ford Explorer was life-flighted to Palomar Hospital with major injuries and was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

At the time of the collision, the Ford Explorer was carrying pool cleaning chemicals. Due to the collision, the chemicals spilled, which resulted in the closure of Lilac Road. The roadway was re-opened at 6:14 pm.

This collision remains under investigation.