Live fire training to be conducted at defunct Fallbrook Golf Club

FALLBROOK – On Sunday, March 26 and continuing through Tuesday, April 4, the North County Fire Protection District (NCFPD) will be conducting live fire training exercises (controlled building fires) at the defunct Fallbrook Golf Club located at 2757 Gird Road. All proper county requirements have been met and the demolition permit has been approved.

This training exercise is primarily designed to practice structural fire attack and other fire ground tactical scenarios. The exercise will include participation from numerous North County fire agencies to simulate realistic structure fire responses.

Fire agencies in North County utilize a “drop boundary” philosophy that sends the closest, most appropriate resources based on current location opposed to agency jurisdiction. In addition, these agencies share a common Emergency Operations Manual and Training Manual.

NCFPD does not want residents to be alarmed if they see or smell smoke in and around this area during the listed dates, as this will be due to the training exercise. All burns will adhere to recognized standards and requirements and each scenario will meet multiple safety benchmarks. Trained and certified burn instructors will coordinate and supervise all burning.

Gird Road will be open for the duration of all exercises.