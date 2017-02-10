Loaded gun found at Fallbrook High School, three students taken into custody

Three Fallbrook High School students were taken into custody Feb. 3 under the suspicion of having brought a loaded gun to Fallbrook Union High School.

Authorities did not release the names of the suspects – a 14-year-old and two 15-year-olds – since they are minors.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the school campus a little after 10 a.m. Friday morning when a student reported seeing a social media post of a student holding a gun in one of the school’s restrooms. The high school district followed shooter protocol and ordered a lockdown of the entire campus for staff and student safety.

Students began texting their parents and news of the lockdown immediately spread to the community. Though the high school administration asked parents not to drive to the school, cars were parked on both sides of Stage Coach Lane in front of the high school as parents waited at the gate to get information about their children.

The investigation led deputies to students who had information of where the gun might be located. A Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) K-9 specially trained to find weapons was called in to help with the search. The gun was eventually found hidden in a classroom.

After the gun was located, the lockdown was lifted and students were allowed to go home for the day. No one was hurt. The investigation continues and there could be more arrests.

The following was released by the Fallbrook High School’s Facebook page at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 3: “The school is safe. A handgun was found on campus. All school and all personnel on the campus are safe. The sheriff’s department and Fallbrook High School worked together to safely resolve the situation. The lockdown has been lifted. School is dismissed for the day. Buses are here now. School will resume on Monday. Counselors and support staff will be available for students who may need them. We thank parents and the community for their patience as we dealt with this delicate situation.”

The public is reminded that if you see something, say something. Anyone with information about the social media post is urged to call the Student Speaking Out Hotline. Callers can remain anonymous and be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward. Call (888) 580-8477 or call the Sheriff’s Department at (858) 565-5200.