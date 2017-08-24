Local author publishes positive character coloring book

FALLBROOK – Leslie Marie Wheeler is a local public speaker, author and illustrator of children’s positive character books. She got her start teaching English to elementary-age students in Indonesia.

Wheeler is a positive character educator that utilizes most of her time constructing positive character building books that help children learn the tools to become productive members of society. She has already written, illustrated and self-published three positive character building books, including “All the Beautiful Girls,” “A Boy’s Guide to Becoming a Gentleman,” and her newest release, “Beautiful Children’s Positive Character Coloring Book.”

“Beautiful Children’s Positive Character Coloring Book” reinvents the way parents utilize their children’s playtime. The coloring book bends the rules; inside, on each page, the coloring book defines positive character traits and behaviors in a full illustrated sentence.

The coloring book also includes pages for children to draw their favorite positive character and space to write about them.

Wheeler said she believes that with her positive character education books, she is able to plant seeds of positivity and to assist in growing positive and motivated adults in the future.

Her positive character books were designed to be helpful in any home with young children or primary school classroom.

All of Wheeler’s books are available for purchase in the Fallbrook Major Market, A Moment of Time book store, and www.amazon.com.