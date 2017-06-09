Local non-profits given Neighborhood Reinvestment Program funds

Fallbrook Center for the Arts, the Boys and Girls Club of North County, the Fallbrook Historical Society, the Fallbrook Baseball Club, and Riding Emphasizing Individual Needs and Strengths (REINS) were awarded District Five Neighborhood Reinvestment Program grants by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

The supervisors’ 5-0 vote April 25 allocated $35,000 to Fallbrook Center for the Arts for the purchase of the Fallbrook Art Center building, $30,000 for the Boys of Girls Club of Fallbrook Foundation to purchase a school bus, $10,000 for the Fallbrook Historical Society to help restore the Reche School House interior and exterior and modify the restroom facilities for disabled access, $10,000 for the Fallbrook Baseball Club to purchase various equipment, and $10,000 to REINS for a solar energy system.

The Neighborhood Reinvestment Program is intended to provide grants to non-profit organizations for the furtherance of public purposes at the regional and community levels. In addition to non-profit organizations, county supervisors can also fund schools and fire departments, and supervisors can also use money from their budgets to supplement other county funding for specific county projects such as parks, roads, and libraries.

Each county supervisor recommends the allocation of his or her Neighborhood Reinvestment Program funds, although those allocations must be approved by a majority of the board. The grants to the Fallbrook organizations were from the District Five budget of Supervisor Bill Horn.

The Boys and Girls Club of Fallbrook Foundation is under the auspices of the Boys and Girls Club of North County which was established in 1962. The Neighborhood Reinvestment Program grant will allow for the purchase of a 77-passenger school bus.

“The Boys and Girls Club of Fallbrook serves 1,500 young people and offers programs and activities that keep teens active and inspired,” said Horn. “I think they do great work,” Horn said. “This grant of $30,000 will help them buy a school bus to transport about 186 children to the club daily.”

Fallbrook Center for the Arts promotes art-related tourism. The non-profit organization currently rents the Fallbrook Art Center at 103 South Main Avenue.

“The Fallbrook arts community relies heavily on tourism to thrive,” Horn said. “This grant for $35,000 will be used toward the purchase of the Fallbrook Art Center’s building to free up money currently spent on rent for other community events.”

Reche School was Fallbrook’s first school when it opened in 1886. It operated until 1939, and the Reche Community Club had been maintaining the Reche School House building. That was the only task of the Reche Community Club, and in 2016 the Reche Community Club merged with the Fallbrook Historical Society and the Fallbrook Historical Society took over ownership of the Reche School House as well as maintenance and restoration activities for the building.

“The Reche School House is an iconic landmark in Fallbrook, so I am happy to give this $35,000 grant to the Fallbrook Historical Society for restoration work and to make the restrooms ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant,” Horn said.

The Fallbrook Baseball Club seeks to strengthen, promote, and maintain a spirit of community among players, coaches, parents, schools, and community members. The organization’s activities include financial assistance for those in need.

“There are so many life lessons that can be learned from playing a team sport,” Horn said. “I love baseball and am proud to give this $10,000 grant to the Fallbrook Baseball Club for uniforms, a batting cage, baseballs, coaching equipment, and field maintenance supplies to help build a winning season.”

The field equipment will include dirt mixes, safety gates, and paint.

REINS provides therapeutic horseback riding to children and adults with disabilities including cerebral palsy, autism, Down syndrome, head injuries, multiple sclerosis, seizures, and sensory integration dysfunction. REINS has a 10-acre facility at 4461 South Mission Road.

“I believe in the REINS organization and the incredible service they offer disabled children and adults,” Horn said. “This grant for $10,000 will help them purchase and install a solar energy system so they can be more energy-efficient.”