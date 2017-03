Local strong and gusty Santa Ana winds through this afternoon

Connect on Linked in

From the National Weather Service for San Diego California

113 PM PST THU MAR 2 2017

SURFACE HIGH PRESSURE OVER THE GREAT BASIN WILL CONTINUE TO PRODUCE GUSTY OFFSHORE WINDS IN THE MOUNTAINS AND VALLEYS THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON. WINDS WILL GRADUALLY WEAKEN BY LATE THIS

AFTERNOON THROUGH TONIGHT.

SAN BERNARDINO AND RIVERSIDE COUNTY VALLEYS-THE INLAND EMPIRE-SAN DIEGO COUNTY VALLEYS-SANTA ANA MOUNTAINS AND FOOTHILLS-SAN DIEGO COUNTY MOUNTAINS-SAN GORGONIO PASS NEAR BANNING-ORANGE COUNTY INLAND AREAS-INCLUDING THE CITIES OF FONTANA, PINE VALLEY, AND BANNING

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON…

* WINDS…LOCALLY STRONG AND GUSTY NORTHEAST TO EAST WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS OF 45 TO 55 MPH.

* TIMING AND LOCATIONS…THROUGH AND BELOW THE PASSES AND CANYONS AND INTO THE COASTAL FOOTHILLS OF RIVERSIDE, SAN BERNARDINO, ORANGE AND SAN DIEGO COUNTIES.

* IMPACTS…HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS FOR HIGH-PROFILE VEHICLES ALONG THE MOUNTAIN PASS ROUTES OF INTERSTATES 8, 10, AND 15.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A WIND ADVISORY MEANS THAT WINDS OF 35 MPH ARE EXPECTED. WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT…ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. USE EXTRA CAUTION.