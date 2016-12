FALLBROOK – Note, that due to inclement weather, Homes for Our Troops has changed the location of Private First Class

Isaac Blunt’s Groundbreaking Event. The new location is Christ the King Church at 1620 S Stage Coach Lane.

The event is still this Saturday, Dec. 17, at 10 a.m. (Registration starts at 9:30 a.m.)

For more information on how to get involved with this project contact Community Outreach Coordinator Mary Espinoza at [email protected] .