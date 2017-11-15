Looking for missing experimental balloon and payload

Within the past month, five scouts from Manhattan Beach, Calif. launched a high altitude balloon. This balloon goes up into the atmosphere at least 100,000 meters and expands to about 25 feet across. Attached to the balloon is a payload containing many experiments such as what would happen to popcorn in a high altitude.

Sadly, there was a miscommunication and the satellite tracker had not been turned on. The predicted landing area was within 10 miles of Fallbrook. We ask that you keep a look out for it. The payload is big and wrapped in tin foil. Inside, there is various important information we need to attain and analyze.

So please, keep an eye out for it. We will be offering a prize of $500. We hope you find it for everyone’s best interest. Contact: [email protected]

Ella Ferguson