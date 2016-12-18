Lottery ticket worth more than $1 million sold in Vista

VISTA – A Powerball lottery ticket worth more than $1 million was sold at a 7-Eleven store in Vista, California Lottery officials said today.

The ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven store at 900 N. Santa Fe Ave. and matched five of six numbers in Saturday night’s draw to win $1,098,095.

That ticket bore the numbers 16, 40, 8, 48 and 1, but missed the winning Powerball number, which was 10.

The winner now has 179 days to claim their prize.

California Lottery officials strongly urged the winner to “immediately sign the back of their ticket in ink and keep it in a safe place until they can claim it at one of our nine California Lottery district office locations.”

Powerball is played in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.