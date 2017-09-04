Macadamia field day offered for North County residents

ESCONDIDO – The University of California Cooperative Extension, in conjunction with the California Macadamia Society and the Gold Crown Macadamia Association, will hold their annual field day from 8:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at the home of Thomas and Bobbi Rastle, 1115 Valencia Dr., in Escondido.

Classes on topics relevant to the macadamia industry, with plenty of opportunities for questions, will be held. In addition to the commercial growers, macadamias make excellent backyard trees, are beautiful as landscaping and can be grown in tubs on a patio. The macadamia is native to Australia and has been grown in California continuously since 1879.

The association will be serving a continental breakfast and lunch. The community is invited. The cost is $20 per person with pre-registration and $25 at the event, including both meals.

For more information, contact Jim Russell at (760) 728-8081 or email [email protected]

Visit www.macnuts.org/fieldday.htm for a registration form.