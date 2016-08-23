Man caught in ‘hot prowl’ burglaries pleads guilty to multiple felonies 

VISTA – A 23-year-old man who sexually assaulted two women during four “hot prowl” home burglaries in Fallbrook pleaded guilty Tuesday, Aug. 23, to multiple felony charges, including assault with intent to commit rape.

Michael Anthony Espinoza faces 36 years in prison, with sentencing scheduled for Sept. 21 at the Vista Courthouse.

A woman called 911 to report that a man entered her Alturas Road apartment near Ammunition Road about 2:35 a.m. last Dec. 2.

While deputies searched for the intruder, a woman started screaming in a nearby apartment. She told deputies that a man tried to sexually assault her while she was in bed with her husband.

A deputy spotted a man matching the description of the intruder running from the apartment complex and detained him.

Meanwhile, another deputy investigating a “hot prowl” burglary a few blocks away interviewed a 62-year-old woman who said a man sexually assaulted her in her bed.

The victim was very ill when the attack happened and has since died, according to evidence presented at a preliminary hearing.

After Espinoza was arrested, deputies found property that linked him to another break-in, authorities said. In all the burglaries, the apartment doors were unlocked, investigators said.