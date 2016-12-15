Man killed in accident on S. Mission Rd.

A 73-year-old Bonsall man who grew impatient waiting at a stop sign was killed this morning when he accelerated into traffic at the intersection of Green Canyon Road and South Mission Road in Fallbrook, CHP officer Jim Bettencourt reported.

The man, who was trying to turn left onto South Mission Road from Green Canyon Road, suffered fatal injuries when his 2008 GMC Sierra pickup truck was T-boned by a 1999 Ford F-150 pickup truck that was traveling northbound on South Mission. A third vehicle, a 1991 Ford F-250 that was traveling southbound on South Mission, couldn’t stop in time and collided with the F150.

The driver of the F150, a 54-year-old Fallbrook man, and the driver of the F-250, a 70-year-old Fallbrook man from the De Luz area, both escaped injury in the accident. Two passengers in the F-150, a 37-year-old woman and a 7-year-old boy, complained of some pain in the shoulder and chest areas and were taken to Palomar Hospital for evaluation.

“According to witnesses, the gentleman in the GMC Sierra was in a three-car wait to make that left turn,” said Bettencourt. “He was the middle car. There was a vehicle in front of him and a vehicle behind him. Apparently they had been sitting there for a little bit of time. He became impatient and he went around the first car stopped at the stop sign and immediately accelerated into the intersection to make the left turn.”

Bettencourt said the driver of the GMC Sierra was “pronounced dead on scene.”

From 10:30 a.m to 2 p.m., traffic on South Mission Road was diverted at SR 76 for northbound travelers and at Winterwarm Drive to allow officials to conduct an investigation. At this time it is not known if alcohol or drugs were involved.