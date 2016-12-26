Man killed in accident on South Mission Road died of blunt-force injuries

The Bonsall man who was killed in a three vehicle crash at the intersection of Green Canyon Road and South Mission Road in Fallbrook Dec. 15 was identified as 73-year-old Patrick Joseph Germon by the Medical Examiner’s office.

The Medical Examiner’s report said Germon died of blunt-force injuries.

Germon, driving a 2008 GMC Sierra, was in the second of three cars waiting at the intersection’s stop sign at a little after 9:30 a.m. that morning. According to CHP officer Jim Bettencourt, witnesses said the accident occurred when Germon suddenly drove around the first car stopped at the stop sign and into traffic in an attempt to make a left turn onto South Mission.

Germon sustained the fatal injuries when his pickup truck was T-boned by a 1999 Ford F-150 pickup truck that was traveling northbound on South Mission. A third vehicle, a 1991 Ford F-250 that was traveling southbound on South Mission, couldn’t stop in time and collided with the F-150.

Bettencourt said Germon was “pronounced dead on scene.”

The driver of the F-150, a 54-year-old Fallbrook man, and the driver of the F-250, a 70-year-old Fallbrook man from the De Luz area, both escaped injury in the accident. Two passengers in the F-150, a 37-year-old woman and a 7-year-old boy, complained of some pain in the shoulder and chest areas and were taken to Palomar Hospital for evaluation.

The county’s Traffic Advisory Committee (TAC) recently recommended that the intersection of South Mission Road and Green Canyon Road be placed on the county’s Traffic Signal Priority List. The San Diego County Board of Supervisors must make the actual decision to approve a future signal at the intersection and will likely consider the TAC recommendation at the supervisors’ Jan. 11 meeting.

The Board of Supervisors meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in the County Administration Center, located at 1600 Pacific Coast Highway on the western end of Downtown San Diego.