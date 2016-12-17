Man killed on Mission Road Thursday identified

The name of a 73-year-old motorist who died in a three-vehicle pileup in Fallbrook on Thursday was identified today by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Patrick Joseph Germon died of blunt-force injuries, according to the medical examiner.

Three pickup trucks collided at the rural North County intersection of South Mission Road and Green Canyon Road, fatally injuring Germon and sending two other people to a hospital.

The pileup occurred shortly after 9:30 a.m., when Germon, who was driving a 2008 GMC Sierra waiting in a line of cars at the intersection’s stop

sign, drove around the vehicle in front of him and pulled into the intersection in the path of a northbound 1999 Ford F- 150, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The resulting collision fatally injured the Bonsall resident, CHP public affairs Officer Jim Bettencourt said. Germon died at the scene.

Following the initial crash, a southbound 1991 Ford F-250 smashed into the other Ford. The drivers of those two trucks — Fallbrook men ages 70 and 54, respectively — were unhurt.

Medics took a 37-year-old woman and 7-year-old boy who had been riding in the F-150 to Palomar Medical Center for evaluation of upper-body pain, Bettencourt said.