Man named in felony warrant still at large

FALLBROOK – A possibly armed man named in a felony warrant is still at large today after he fled into a storm drain and jumped across several roofs to escape capture in Fallbrook, authorities said.

Sheriff’s officials identified that suspect as Jerrad Matthew Reed, 32, and said he evaded capture despite deputies deploying police dogs and a helicopter to try locating and arresting him Wednesday.

Deputies were informed Reed might be armed when they were dispatched to help another agency find him about noon in the area of East Fallbrook Street and South Main Avenue, Sgt. David Pocklington said. When the deputies arrived, they learned Reed had fled into a storm drain, but tracking dogs were unable to find him there.

A helicopter assisted in the search and broadcast a description of Reed, which resulted in several calls from residents reporting people who matched Reed’s description, Pocklington said. One of those calls led deputies to a 17-year-old who was arrested on an unrelated juvenile detention order.

But shortly after the teen’s arrest, another caller reported seeing Reed in the 700 block of Old Stage Road, just blocks from where he originally fled into the storm drain, Pocklington said. Deputies responded and spotted Reed, who took off running.

“The suspect made his way to the roof of a duplex and began jumping from one roof to another,” Pocklington said. “Deputies lost sight of the suspect and set up a perimeter around the area. A house-to-house search by sheriff’s deputies, canine and (a sheriff’s helicopter) was conducted but the suspect was not located.”

Reed is Native American, 6 feet tall, about 180 pound, with a shaved head and a ponytail. He is possibly armed, and anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts was urge to call 911.