Man stabbed in front of apartment complex on De Luz Road

Sgt. Jim Pucillo of the Fallbrook Sheriff’s substation reported Wednesday evening that deputies responded to a report of a man being stabbed in front of an apartment complex located in the 600 block of De Luz Road.
When deputies arrived, they found a 34-year-old male victim who was being treated for one stab wound to his left rear lower back area. According to Pucillo, a possible male suspect was seen leaving in a white sedan along with several other people in the vehicle.
The victim’s injury was not considered life-threatening and he was in serious but stable condition, according to Pucillo, who added that detectives responded and the investigation is ongoing.
