Man who eluded deputies Aug. 16 still at large

The man named in a felony warrant who was pursued by Sheriff’s deputies through Fallbrook Aug. 16 was still at large as of noon Aug. 29, according Sgt. Patrick Yates of the Fallbrook substation.

Deputies from the Fallbrook substation responded to a request to assist another agency in tracking down Jerrad Matthew Reed shortly after noon Aug. 16. The search led them to a storm ditch near Fallbrook Street and Main Avenue and later to the 700 block of Old Stage Road, where they spotted Reed.

Reed, known for being very elusive, ran upon being seen and made his way onto the roof of a duplex. He then jumped across several roofs and escaped capture despite deputies setting up a perimeter around the area, conducting house to house searches, employing canines and the ASTREA helicopter.

“We’re very familiar with him,” said Yates during a recent community forum meeting when asked about the suspect. “He’s very, very slippery. He’s one of the best – for lack of a better word – in getting away. He’s ruthless in his escape attempts. He will jump off a two-story building. He will go into extremely thick brush with thorns everywhere and it doesn’t seem to bother him.”

According to a San Diego County Sheriff’s Department information sheet, Reed, 32, is described as Native American, 6 feet tall, 180 pounds, and has a shaved head and a ponytail. Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is urged to call 911.