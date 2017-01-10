Medical Examiner releases name of man killed in vehicle by falling tree

FALLBROOK ­– The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office today released the name of the 84-year-old man killed Monday morning when a large roadside tree toppled onto his minivan as he was driving northbound in the 2200 block of Willow Glen Road.

The victim of the freak accident was Fallbrook resident George Bamber, who died at the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol. An oak tree approximately 80-feet-tall crashed down on the 2007 Toyota Siena Bamber was driving shortly before 8:30 a.m. Monday.

CHP public information officer Jim Bettencourt said it was unclear if the tree fell due to weather conditions or for some other reason. Crews had to use chainsaws to cut the tree so it could be removed from the crumpled vehicle.