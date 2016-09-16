Memorial Hill Climb honors the firefighters of 9/11

Fallbrook 9/11 Memorial Hill Climb participants hike up Monserate Mountain in honor of all the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Shane Gibson photos
Retired, veteran, and student firefighters hike up Monserate Mountain to honor their fallen comrades during the Fallbrook 9/11 Memorial Hill Climb, Sept. 10.

The Monserate Mountain hike is a popular trail used by many people daily. The mountain again served as the site of the 6th Annual 9/11 Memorial Hill Climb where the event’s participants and hikers shared the trail.

Brennan Roach of the Escondido Fire Explorer Program hikes up Monserate Mountain with his peers in 9/11 Memorial Hill Climb, Sept. 10.

Fallbrook 9/11 Memorial Hill Climb participants make their way to the summit of Monserate Mountain in honor of all the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.


Young fire explorers from Escondido and NCFPD participate in the Fallbrook 9/11 Memorial Hill Climb, Sept. 10.

A Sept. 10 early morning light crests a ridge at Monserate Mountain during the Fallbrook Firefighters Association 9/11 Memorial Hill Climb. The Monserate Mountain ascent is the equivalent of the 110-story World Trade Center in New York.

North County Firefighter Matt Anderson ascends Monserate Mountain in his turnout gear during the 9/11 Memorial Hill Climb, Sept. 10.

Dozens of 9/11 Memorial Hill Climb participants begin their trek up Monserate Mountain in honor of all victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.


Members of the Camp Pendleton Fire and Emergency Honor Guard present the colors during the start of the 9/11 Memorial Hill Climb at Monserate Mountain.

Participants of the Fallbrook Firefighters Association 9/11 Memorial Hill Climb observe the ceremonial events honoring all victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Bagpiper Robert Burns performs at the start of the 6th Annual 9/11 Memorial Hill Climb at Monserate Mountain, Sept. 10.

One Response to "Memorial Hill Climb honors the firefighters of 9/11"

  1. Lee   September 17, 2016 at 12:24 pm

    Psst, how about remembering and honoring the 3,000 or so civilians who died on 9/11? They are human beings, too.

    Reply

