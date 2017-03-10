Miss Fallbrook Scholarship Pageant set for April 8

FALLBROOK – The 2017 Miss Fallbrook Scholarship pageant contestants are currently in rehearsal for the culminating pageant to be held on Saturday, April 8 at the Bob Burton Performing Arts Center at Fallbrook High School.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with the pageant starting at 6 p.m. Fallbrook Village Rotary Club will be sponsoring this year’s 80th anniversary event.

A new Miss Fallbrook and her court will be announced at the end of the evening. A scholarship of $1,000 will be presented to the new Miss Fallbrook. The ladies named First and Second princess will receive $750 and $500 respectively.

Businesses can show their support by sponsoring these outstanding young ladies. Sponsors will have their business listed in the pageant program and may also receive tickets to the pageant. For sponsors and ticket information, contact Pageant Director Sherri Trombetta at (951) 265-6428 or email [email protected] .

Additional tickets for the Miss Fallbrook Scholarship Pageant can be purchased in advance at Major Market, the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce, from the contestants or any member of the Fallbrook Village Rotary Club for $15 each. Tickets will also be available at the door for $20 (cash only), the evening of the event.