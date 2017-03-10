Miss Fallbrook Scholarship Pageant set for April 8

FALLBROOK – The 2017 Miss Fallbrook Scholarship pageant contestants are currently in rehearsal for the culminating pageant to be held on Saturday, April 8 at the Bob Burton Performing Arts Center at Fallbrook High School.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with the pageant starting at 6 p.m. Fallbrook Village Rotary Club will be sponsoring this year’s 80th anniversary event.
A new Miss Fallbrook and her court will be announced at the end of the evening. A scholarship of $1,000 will be presented to the new Miss Fallbrook. The ladies named First and Second princess will receive $750 and $500 respectively.
Businesses can show their support by sponsoring these outstanding young ladies. Sponsors will have their business listed in the pageant program and may also receive tickets to the pageant. For sponsors and ticket information, contact Pageant Director Sherri Trombetta at (951) 265-6428 or email [email protected].
Additional tickets for the Miss Fallbrook Scholarship Pageant can be purchased in advance at Major Market, the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce, from the contestants or any member of the Fallbrook Village Rotary Club for $15 each. Tickets will also be available at the door for $20 (cash only), the evening of the event.
Brianna Lehman, 18; senior at Fallbrook High; loves to stay active, play golf, participate in competitive and sideline cheering; future goal: labor and delivery nurse.
Yvonne Damian, 17; year old junior at Fallbrook High; sideline cheerleader; works as a dental assistant; future goals: going to the University of California, Riverside to become a high school psychologist.
Taylor Kudenov, 16: junior at Fallbrook High; on cheer and gymnastics teams; expresses creativity through her artwork; future goal: be a graphic designer.
Skyler Kennedy, junior at Fallbrook High; participates in Varsity-level competition cheer and gymnastics; volunteers for a middle school youth group; loves photography; learning American Sign Language; future goal: become an interpreter.
Hayley Lawson, 16; junior at Fallbrook High; on Dance Team; volunteers with National Charity League chapter; future goal: a career in telecommunications to become a news broadcaster.
Faith Gallan, 16; junior at Fallbrook High; loves sports, on water-polo team and basketball teams; involved in theater and choir; volunteers at the animal sanctuary; future goal: bachelor’s degree in special education.
Caylee Powers, 18; senior at Fallbrook High; on varsity cheer and gymnastics teams; competes on competitive cheer team; in MCJROTC; future goal: college, then the Marine Corps.