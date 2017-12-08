Mopping up after the Lilac Fire gallery

Bonsall River Village gallery
Images of the Bonsall River Village shopping center (yes it’s still standing!)
Highway 76 gallery
Images of Highway 76 showing damage to properties, air quality and continued road closures.
Olive Hill Road and Triple Crown Drive gallery
Images of Triple Crown Drive which the fire burned all around, but firefighters were able to save all the homes, except one. They were still dropping water in the Olive Hill area today as there were several areas with small smoldering fires.
Via Puerta del Sol, Bonsall gallery
There were still hot spots that firefighters were working on Friday, Dec. 12/8/17.
Time stamps on the original article, and on text updates and photos would be a real plus in interpreting the status of the fire. Good to have Village News keeping us informed.
Thanks Doug, we will talk to all of the photographers and see what we can do. KH