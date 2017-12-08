Mopping up after the Lilac Fire gallery

A firefighter puts out a hotspot at the San Luis Rey Training Center Friday, Dec. 8. Kim Harris photo
Bonsall River Village gallery

Images of the Bonsall River Village shopping center (yes it’s still standing!)

Highway 76 gallery

Images of Highway 76 showing damage to properties, air quality and continued road closures.

Olive Hill Road and Triple Crown Drive gallery

Images of Triple Crown Drive which the fire burned all around, but firefighters were able to save all the homes, except one. They were still dropping water in the Olive Hill area today as there were several areas with small smoldering fires.

Via Puerta del Sol, Bonsall gallery

There were still hot spots that firefighters were working on Friday, Dec. 12/8/17.

Kim is a 30-plus year veteran in the news business. Winner of three Society of Professional Journalists awards and three Georgia Press Association awards, Kim prides herself on accurate reporting to give readers the news they need to know in a fair and balanced manner.

2 Responses to "Mopping up after the Lilac Fire gallery"

  1. Doug   December 8, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    Time stamps on the original article, and on text updates and photos would be a real plus in interpreting the status of the fire. Good to have Village News keeping us informed.

  2. Kim Harris   December 8, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    Thanks Doug, we will talk to all of the photographers and see what we can do. KH

