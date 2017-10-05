Motorcyclist killed on Interstate 15 identified

BONSALL (CNS) – A 56-year-old Escondido man was identified by authorities today as the motorcyclist killed earlier this week on Interstate 15 near Bonsall.
Jeffrey Smith was speeding southbound on the freeway north of Old Highway 395 when he lost control and was thrown from the Suzuki motorcycle just before 9 p.m. Monday, officials from the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office said. Smith was wearing a helmet but died at the scene without medical intervention by firefighters or paramedics.
After being thrown from his motorcycle, Smith was hit by a Nissan Murano SUV, California Highway Patrol Officer Tommy Doerr said the morning after the crash, noting it was “kind of a secondary crash.”
No other injuries were reported.
I drive this stretch of the 15 everyday (6 A.M. & 5 P.M.), I have seen seven Motorcyclists go down in the last four months. I ride a Harley and I do not split lanes, almost all of these accidents involved Marines on Crotch Rockets splitting lanes at high speed. Slow down, you made it through your deployment, enjoy the rest of your life. People are too busy doing other things while they drive (Cell Phone & Texting), they don’t see Motorcycles. This is why we have loud pipes on Harleys… so that the Idiots driving Cages (Cars & Trucks) know we are there. Remember to share the road….it doesn’t belong to just you.
Good comment until you called those driving cages (cars and trucks) idiots.
Some motorcycles have extremely loud pipes and the reason has nothing to do with safety. If you don’t drive like an “idiot” you don’t need to make an annoying noise to announce your presence. It’s more of a look at me, I’m so cool — wouldn’t you agree?
Practically every-time I venture out on our local highways I witness motorcycles traveling at unsafe speeds, splitting lanes at high speeds and putting themselves (and everyone else) at risk however I do not believe I have ever seen one pulled over getting a ticket. When I see them driving wildly, my immediate thought is that it only a matter of time before I read about the rider in a story such as this one. I continually make these comments because it is time for a change in the law regarding lane splitting and for law enforcement crack down on the offenders.
Preston – I agree that bikers doing stupid feces should be ticketed and fined; however to abolish sensible lane splitting will not stop the idiots. I encourage our Marines on the road to look out for our brothers (funny, women bikers don’t seem to do this stuff) being stupid and correct them.
Mr, Bauer – excellent comment.
I agree with the previous poster, Preston, that splitting lanes is dangerous and I believe it should be illegal. I was a friend of Jeff Smith. It’s very sad he’s gone and sad that someone hit him and left the scene, leaving him to be hit again by the SUV. Jeff was a hard-working guy and will be missed by a lot of friends, family and customers at his motorcycle repair business.
Sorry about your friend Linda and I certainly did not mean any disrespect — I am just upset about the number of riders that have been killed the past several years due to lane splitting and wild driving and I don’t see our legislature or the police doing anything to curtail the activities.
I too was a long time friend of Jeff. He was the most honest, fair, hard working, and meticulous motorcycle mechanic I’ve ever met. I generally do all the work on my bikes, but if I ran into something I was struggling with Jeff was the only person I would trudt with my bikes. I got to ride one of his Suzuki GSXR1000 when I was younger and I couldn’t believe he let me take it out after barely knowing him. He had no idea of my riding level and that is certainly not a bike for beginners, but that trust is something I will never forget. I’m beyond sad at the loss of him as a person and trusted friend. He will be greatly missed by many.
To hear the comments that are trying to blame lane splitting for this accident is disheartening. More than likely, this had nothing to do with any of that. It was a simple accident and everyone who rides accepts those risks every time they get on the bike. He was a good rider and a good man. Please dont make his death part of your political agenda to end legal lane splitting. What’s much more of a problem is the person who hit and run and left him to get hit by the second car. That was disgusting and senseless and 100% preventable and I hope Karma finds that person. Ride In Peace bud.
