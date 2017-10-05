Motorcyclist killed on Interstate 15 identified

BONSALL (CNS) – A 56-year-old Escondido man was identified by authorities today as the motorcyclist killed earlier this week on Interstate 15 near Bonsall.

Jeffrey Smith was speeding southbound on the freeway north of Old Highway 395 when he lost control and was thrown from the Suzuki motorcycle just before 9 p.m. Monday, officials from the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office said. Smith was wearing a helmet but died at the scene without medical intervention by firefighters or paramedics.

After being thrown from his motorcycle, Smith was hit by a Nissan Murano SUV, California Highway Patrol Officer Tommy Doerr said the morning after the crash, noting it was “kind of a secondary crash.”

No other injuries were reported.