Motorist dies in accident on Old Highway 395

FALLBROOK – A 79-year-old female motorist from Corona died Wednesday afternoon (Feb. 15) when she lost control of her 2005 GMC while traveling southbound on Old Highway 395 and skidded directly into the path of a 2010 Acura that was traveling northbound, according to a California Highway Patrol collision report. The accident occurred at Dulin Road.

The driver of the GMC and her 57-year-old male passenger (also from Corona) were both taken to Palomar Medical Center, where the driver succumbed to her injuries. The passenger sustained major injuries.

The driver of the Acura was a 39-year-old female from Fallbrook who had three passengers from Fallbrook in her car – a 38-year-old old male, a 7-year-old boy and a 2-year-old boy. The adults were taken to Sharps Memorial with moderate injuries while the boys were taken to Rady’s Children Hospital with minor injuries.