Motorist killed in rollover crash near Live Oak Park identified

FALLBROOK – The motorist killed in a rollover crash near Live Oak County Park was publicly identified as a 57-year-old Murrieta woman.

Tina Louise McCreery apparently lost control of her westbound 2005 Toyota Corolla on a curve in the 3000 block of Reche Road shortly after 10 p.m. Monday. The car careened across the roadway, hit an embankment and rolled multiple times, according to the California Highway Patrol and the county Medical Examiner’s Office.

The wreckage of the small sedan ended up in a driveway. The home’s residents heard the crash and found McCreery partially ejected from the driver side window. She died at the scene, authorities said.