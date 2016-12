FALLBROOK (CNS) – A SUV and a tractor-trailer collided on Interstate 15 in Fallbrook today, leaving a motorist with major injuries and one northbound lane blocked.

A person was trapped in the SUV following the crash in the northbound lanes north of Mission Road around 6 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol and fire officials. That person was freed and was taken to a hospital to be treated, fire officials said.