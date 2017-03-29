Murrieta murder-suicide has connection to Fallbrook, officials say

A murder-suicide investigation in the city of Murrieta has connections to Fallbrook, according to an official press release issued by Murrieta Police Lt. Ron Driscoll.

In the official release, Driscoll reported that detectives from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Southwest Station, contacted Murrieta Police Department regarding a “missing person and suspicious circumstances investigation, Friday, March 24.

According to Driscoll, the Temecula Station had received information from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department about a missing person from the Fallbrook area who was believed to be in the area of Temecula or Murrieta.

Their investigation led them to the 36000 block of Moonbrook Lane in Murrieta, where Riverside County Sheriff Department detectives attempted to contact the residents of the home, to no avail. The detectives checked the property and found circumstances which raised concern for the well being of the occupants so they authored a search warrant for the residence and contacted Murrieta PD to assist with the warrant service.

“Detectives served the warrant and located a 53-year old male and a 51-year-old female-both deceased from gunshot wounds in what is believed to be a murder-suicide, Driscoll reported. “At this time there is no indication of any additional suspects.”

The names of the decedents are being withheld pending notification of next of kin by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Coroner’s Bureau. The investigation is on-going.

Anyone with any information regarding the investigation should contact Detective Sergeant Spencer Parker at 951-461-6364 or at [email protected] . You can also provide information anonymously through “We Tip” at 1-800-78-CRIME.