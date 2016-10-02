Murrieta is new home of Avocado Half Marathon

The Avocado Half Marathon and 5K, held in Fallbrook in 2014 and 2015, will have its third running in Murrieta on Feb. 25, 2017.

Andrew Pettersen, CEO of race organizer GMP Marketing, announced the city of Murrieta as the new host of the event in an email to runners on Sept. 23.

Pettersen had planned to run the race in Fallbrook in 2016 – it was originally scheduled for May and then postponed until September – but announced Sept. 13 that he was moving the race out of San Diego County because he no longer wanted to work with the county’s Department of Public Works, which he said made putting on the event “near impossible.”

The Murrieta Avocado Half Marathon and 5K will begin and end in the city’s Town Square Park. The half marathon will start at 7 a.m. and the 5K at approximately 7:10 a.m.

“We are happy to see the Avocado Half & 5K relocate to beautiful Murrieta,” said Laura Frasso, community event coordinator for the City of Murrieta. “We think the routes that were agreed upon will satisfy all levels of runners and will showcase the exceptional qualities of the city. The City of Murrieta hopes that this new event will inspire others to get active and help make Murrieta an even finer place to live, work and play.”