Murrieta Temecula Republican Assembly presents lecture by Pat Roy

FALLBROOK – Nearly two-thirds of students will reject their faith by the time they’ve finished college, the result of a constant bombardment of secular lessons. A new nonprofit project, “Debunking Evolution,” aims to combat that by teaching students the scientific case against evolution.

The project’s creators state they are “committed to providing Christian families with Biblically- and scientifically-based answers to the evolutionary theory that many children are taught during sixth, seventh and 10th grades in public schools in California.”

The program was designed by experienced professionals and reviewed by scientists at the three leading creation ministries in the United States: Answers in Genesis, the Institute for Creation Research and Creation Ministries International.

One of Debunking Evolution’s co-creators, Pat Roy, is slated to share what tenets of evolution are taught in textbooks and the arguments against them as the keynote speaker at the Murrieta Temecula Republican Assembly meeting, 6 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., Aug. 11, at the Temecula City Hall Conference Room, 41000 Main Street.

Nearly a decade and a half ago, Roy and his wife, Sandy, as home-school parents, created the Jonathan Park Creation Adventure Series, an audio drama that has been heard on more than 700 radio stations worldwide and has reached millions with the message of the creator.

Roy also worked at the Institute for Creation Research for over 12 years, where he and his team took some of the most complex scientific proofs for creation and translated them into everyday language and concepts.

The event is open to the public. The cost is $15 for members, $20 for nonmembers, $10 for students under 25 and Gold Eagle Members and free for active duty military. To RSVP, leave a message at (951) 304-2757, email [email protected] , or visit www.MTRA.club.