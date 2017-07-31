Murrieta Temecula Republican Assembly presents lecture by Pat Roy

FALLBROOK – Nearly two-thirds of students will reject their faith by the time they’ve finished college, the result of a constant bombardment of secular lessons. A new nonprofit project, “Debunking Evolution,” aims to combat that by teaching students the scientific case against evolution.
The project’s creators state they are “committed to providing Christian families with Biblically- and scientifically-based answers to the evolutionary theory that many children are taught during sixth, seventh and 10th grades in public schools in California.”
The program was designed by experienced professionals and reviewed by scientists at the three leading creation ministries in the United States: Answers in Genesis, the Institute for Creation Research and Creation Ministries International.
One of Debunking Evolution’s co-creators, Pat Roy, is slated to share what tenets of evolution are taught in textbooks and the arguments against them as the keynote speaker at the Murrieta Temecula Republican Assembly meeting, 6 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., Aug. 11, at the Temecula City Hall Conference Room, 41000 Main Street.
Nearly a decade and a half ago, Roy and his wife, Sandy, as home-school parents, created the Jonathan Park Creation Adventure Series, an audio drama that has been heard on more than 700 radio stations worldwide and has reached millions with the message of the creator.
Roy also worked at the Institute for Creation Research for over 12 years, where he and his team took some of the most complex scientific proofs for creation and translated them into everyday language and concepts.
The event is open to the public. The cost is $15 for members, $20 for nonmembers, $10 for students under 25 and Gold Eagle Members and free for active duty military. To RSVP, leave a message at (951) 304-2757, email [email protected], or visit www.MTRA.club.
Why would any parent want their children…especially in an agriculture intensive area…to accept that trees and turnips grew on the Earth before the Sun existed? Why would you pay to listen to lies from those who want to harm your children by indoctrinating them into believing such obvious lies? Better to tar and feather this scam artist and ride him out of town on a rail.
Horse. let me guess, you are one of the people screaming at Christians “tolerance”, tolerate gays, transgenders, etc, yet, someone disagrees with you – and he is scum and needs to tar and feathered. Watch out, what you preach (intolerance of all that do not agree) may come back to bite you. Also, before God created the sun, there was nothing – no where does the Bible say there were trees or turnips.
And, before you scream homophobic or some such, most Christians (myself included) mean no harm, have never bullied nor hurt by word or deed gay people
The only problem with this letter is that there is no scientific case against evolution.
The modern sciences of geology,physics,paleontology,biology,bio stratigraphy,radiometric age dating,plate tectonics, genome sequencing,DNA analysis ,pale ecology and many many others all point to the fact that evolution is a heavily researched, well documented, powerful and very useful scientific theory. Those who are unable to reconcile dogmatic, fundamentalist religious interpretations of the Bible with the findings of modern science, (like this letter writer) are indeed faced with an intellectual and spiritual conundrum and unfortunately. They are not equipped ethically, logically, academically or psychologically to reconcile their faith with the realities of modern science. Hence the non scientific, ethically broken, “scientific” falsehoods posted by this letter writer. Neither the US Supreme and Federal courts, scientific peer reviewed journals, accredited university science departments, credible science organizations or mainstream christian national church councils, or the Vatican support attacks on established sciences like evolution, that this letter writer so fraudulently has written.
It is sad that anyone professing to be a christian has to lie about and attack logic,science and education so their faith isn’t threatened by established science. This is indeed a denominational problem that has no scientific credibility and is the refuge of crazy,uneducated, unethical and intellectually broken people. I support freedom of religion. I don’t support attacks on established science of the type this author has engaged in.
Teaching ignorance is a tough, constant battle against the forces of evidence and reason. I’m sure that Pat Roy is up to the task though.
As an alternative, a person might consider reading some actual textbooks on the subject, and finding out how badly they are misrepresented by the organizations mentioned in the article. A good start is to look up the talkorigins.org archive. Under the heading “An Index to Creationist Claims” there is a meticulous debunking of the tired old claims of those who are unable to distinguish religious faith from scientific reality.