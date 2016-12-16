Name needed for new winery replacing Fallbrook Golf Club

As workers continue to clean up and clear the land that used to serve as the 18-hole course of Fallbrook Golf Club, attention is also being focused on naming the new winery that will be built on the Gird Valley property.

Jade and Julie Work, the Fallbrook couple who purchased the defunct Fallbrook Golf Club and its 116 acres of real estate, are seeking the public’s help in coming up with a name for their winery.

Jade Work asked Teresa Platt of the group SaveFallbrookGolfCourse.com to oversee a “Name the Winery Contest,” which will reward the person who comes up with the winning name a cash prize and bragging rights. Submissions should be emailed to [email protected]

According to the www.SaveFallbrookGolfCourse.com web site, there is no limit on the number on entries people may submit. However, the site says there is “just one tiny condition: you can’t use the words Fallbrook, Gird, or Jade and Julie’s names.”

“It’s going to be interesting to see what people come up with,” said Jade Work. “The more (submissions) the better. It’s a fun thing.”

Work, who took over ownership of the property Nov. 15, has set an ambitious schedule for planting vines in April. He had a large work crew ready to roll Nov. 16 and his team members have been working steadily ever since to get the land ready for it’s reincarnation as a vineyard.

“The cleanup is underway and going great,” said Work. “It’s a lot of work to get it cleaned up. It’s 50 years of, really, not a lot of things being addressed.”

A major part of the cleanup has involved tree removal.

“We’re removing dead trees and diseased trees,” said Work. “Most of the trees (taken down) were beetle-infested and all were non-native. We’re saving all the sycamores and all of the oaks – 100 percent of them have been preserved.”

Work, a landscaping expert who as the owner and operator of Integrity Golf has experience constructing world-class golf courses, said he will be adding trees to the property.

“We’re going to add more sycamores and oaks to enhance the area,” said Work. “So in places where there’s only one sycamore, we’ll add three or four more to make little groves of sycamores and then we’ll build the vineyard around those areas. That’s the plan, to really work around any native trees in the vineyard, even if the vineyard has to move and go around them.”

Work said he and his crew are getting nothing but encouraging words from people who live around the property.

“We’re really amazed at all the support from all of the home owners,” said Work. “They’ve been 100 percent supportive and encouraging.”

Platt is among the homeowners who is liking what she sees.

“I live right on the course and I’m thrilled to see all the equipment and I’m thrilled to see all these people working because this property has been so neglected for so long,” said Platt. “So, now we see that somebody is actually taking care of it. I know that he is going to plant a lot of trees and it’s going to be absolutely stunning. I can’t wait for spring – spring cannot come soon enough. The vines will be in and it should be beautiful.”