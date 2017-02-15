‘Name the Winery’ contest winner is…Monserate Winery

FALLBROOK – Jade and Julie Work, the Fallbrook residents who purchased the now defunct Fallbrook Golf Club and are transforming the Gird Valley property into a winery, have selected Monserate Winery as the winning entry in the “Name the Winery” contest.
According to contest organizers, nearly 1,400 names were submitted. The Works felt Monserate Winery, named after the Rancho Monserate land grant of 1846 and Monserate Hill to the south of their property, was “just perfect.”
Blair Cooke Davey was the first to suggest Monserate Winery and will receive a prize.
Work continues at a fevered pitch at Monserate Winery. During the month of January, crews prepared the land for planting and more sycamores were brought in, creating groves around the property. Olive trees will be added for the future pressing of olive oil.
Crews began laying out the trellis system in February, and the vines that have been special ordered are scheduled to be delivered soon.
Boy!!!! What a great addition to our community. That is a beautiful valley thru there and the vineyard and trees will only add to the scenery. Glad that this turned into a positive venture for not only the new owners but also for the people that live in that area. I hope they will use the old Club House as a Wine Tasting venue and sales outlet and possibly available for meetings and such. As a contrast to this well taken care of and maintained property, take a look at the former San Luis Rey Downs golf course. Not a pretty sight!!
THANK YOU JADE AND JULIE FOR MAKING FALLBROOK A BETTER COMMUNITY FOR US ALL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
As lifelong Fallbrookers, you will, I’m sure, make this a great success and a proud new addition to Fallbrook and our quality of life!
Jade and Judy, I wish you GREAT success with this project!