‘Name the Winery’ contest winner is…Monserate Winery

FALLBROOK – Jade and Julie Work, the Fallbrook residents who purchased the now defunct Fallbrook Golf Club and are transforming the Gird Valley property into a winery, have selected Monserate Winery as the winning entry in the “Name the Winery” contest.

According to contest organizers, nearly 1,400 names were submitted. The Works felt Monserate Winery, named after the Rancho Monserate land grant of 1846 and Monserate Hill to the south of their property, was “just perfect.”

Blair Cooke Davey was the first to suggest Monserate Winery and will receive a prize.

Work continues at a fevered pitch at Monserate Winery. During the month of January, crews prepared the land for planting and more sycamores were brought in, creating groves around the property. Olive trees will be added for the future pressing of olive oil.

Crews began laying out the trellis system in February, and the vines that have been special ordered are scheduled to be delivered soon.