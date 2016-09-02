Native Americans gather for traditional powwow

A powwow dancer in colorful dress performs a traditional Native American dance during the 9th Annual Pala Powwow, Aug. 27. Shane Gibson photos
A young Powwow dancer performs in the arena during the 9th Annual Honoring Traditions Gathering & Powwow at the Pala Indian Reservation, Aug. 27.

The Black Bear drum circle provide song and a beat to Powwow dancers in the arena during the 9th Annual Pala Powwow, Aug. 27.

A powwow dancers uses a fan in her traditional Native American dance during the Honoring Traditions Gathering at Pala, Aug. 27.

The 9th Annual Honoring Traditions Gathering & Powwow includes powwow dancers as well as performances of bird songs.


A young Native American girl finds a place in the shade behind an umbrella during the 9th Annual Pala Powwow.

A young Powwow dancer waits to enter the arena circle during the 9th Annual Pala Powwow, Aug. 27.

Powwow dancers perform traditional Native American dances during the 9th Annual Pala Powwow, Aug. 27.

Powwow dancers perform traditional Native American dances during the 9th Annual Honoring Traditions Gathering & Powwow in Pala, Aug. 27.


Justin Chief performs with the Wild Rose drum circle of the Yakama Tribe from Washington during the 9th Annual Pala Powwow, Aug. 27.

A Native American dancer performs during the Honoring Traditions Gathering & Powwow which started Friday night, Aug. 26 and continued on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 27 and 28.

A young Native American girl participates in bird singing during the 9th Annual Pala Powwow, Aug. 27.

Native American woman give respect and thanks to bird singers after a performance inside the arena during the Pala Powwow, Aug. 27.


The Eagle Staff leads the evening Grand Entry into the arena during the 9th Annual Pala Powwow, Aug. 27.

Powwow dancers perform traditional Native American dances during the Grand Entry at the 9th Annual Pala Powwow.

A wide variety of Powwow dancers and participants from tribes across the Nation enter the arena during the Grand Entry at the Pala Powwow, Aug. 27.

Pala Powwow participants dance and display their regalia during the evening Grand Entry, Aug. 27.


Hundreds of Powwow dancers and participants fill the grass arena during the 9th Annual Pala Powwow, Aug. 27.

Native American women surround the grass arena as hundreds of Powwow dancers of all ages, gender, style and tribe gather and dance during the evening Grand Entry at the Pala Powwow, Aug. 27.

