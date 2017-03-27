Naval Weapons Station earns ‘Best in the Navy’ award

SEAL BEACH – Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach, including its detachments in Fallbrook and Norco, was formally recognized as the best small base command in the Navy during an awards presentation in front of the command building March 9.

The Commander, Navy Installations Command Installation Excellence Award recognizes Navy bases for outstanding and innovative efforts to improve and create efficiencies in a wide range of areas.

The naval weapons station was awarded in the Small Installation category, which included the headquarters command in Seal Beach as well as detachments in Fallbrook and Norco.

Rear Adm. Yancy Lindsey, the Commander of Navy Region Southwest, was on hand to present an award pennant to base Commanding Officer Capt. Noel Dahlke.

“This recognition comes as no surprise to me,” said Lindsey. “The staff here has a long and proud history of efficiency and innovation. Whether it involves support to the fleet, quality of life, or environmental sustainability, I can count on the Seal Beach team to lead the way.”

In December, the command celebrated the winning of the Navy Region Southwest Installation Excellence Award for Small Installations. The weapons station then competed against the best small bases from 11 other Navy regions around the world to determine the overall Navy-wide winner.

“This is a very proud moment for everyone here and at our detachments,” said Dahlke. “Each and every Sailor and civilian employee owns a part of this honor. I see our talent, our drive and our determination every day.”

In recent years base personnel have championed programs that reduced water usage by 30 percent since 2014, and reduced energy use by over 11 percent since 2015.

“I believe that this is only the beginning,” said Dahlke. “We have projects under study or underway to increase our renewable energy usage, improve our munitions storage capabilities, and build a replacement ammunition wharf. I’m looking forward to even greater accomplishments as we move forward.”