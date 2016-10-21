NCFPD approves joint powers agreement with FHD

On June 28 the North County Fire Protection District (NCFPD) board gave its approval to the district pursuing a joint powers agreement with the Fallbrook Healthcare District (FHD). On Sept. 27 the NCFPD board voted 5-0 to approve such an agreement with specific language.

“This finalizes the agreement,” said NCFPD fire chief Steve Abbott.

The FHD board approved the joint powers agreement at its Sept. 14 meeting. The joint powers agreement will allow for joint implementation of programs or the construction of facilities. A staff member from NCFPD and the healthcare district’s executive director will meet on a regular basis to collaborate and develop joint initiatives which support the common missions of the two agencies.

The programs can include, but will not be limited to, community programs which expand the availability of health care and emergency medical services and contracting with third parties to provide health care and emergency medical services. Both agencies must approve a joint program for that program to be implemented.

On Oct. 6, the fire district received an ambulance funded in part by the healthcare district.

“We just took delivery of that ambulance that they helped us purchase, so that is pretty exciting,” said Abbott.