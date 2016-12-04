NCFPD and Foundation for Senior Care attend national training conference

FALLBROOK – The North County Fire Protection District (NCFPD) and Foundation for Senior Care were awarded a scholarship to attend the 2016 NFPA Remembering When™ Conference. The team participated in training to deliver the educational fire and falls prevention program sponsored by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).

The conference, Remembering When™: A Fire and Fall Prevention Program for Older Adults, was held Nov. 14 to 16. NFPA selected teams from 30 communities across the United States and Canada to travel to San Antonio for the training.

Teams were composed of at least one member of the fire department partnered with an individual from an agency within the community that serves older adults. James Beebe from NCFPD partnered with Rachel Mason, executive director from the Foundation for Senior Care.

Each award covered training, materials, and travel expenses, valued at more than $4,000.

Following the conference, the team returned to the Greater Fallbrook area and will conduct group presentations and training sessions to prepare additional facilitators. Team members will also bring the program to older adults during home visits where they will tailor the Remembering When messages and help older adults identify changes that will increase home safety.

“We are excited to provide this important training to help fire departments and local agencies meet their goals related to older adult safety. Many communities are seeing dramatic increases in the numbers of older adult residents and are strengthening resources to meet the needs stemming from this growth. Reducing risks related to injury and death is key and the Remembering When program is a helpful tool in this endeavor,” said Karen Berard-Reed, NFPA senior project manager.

“The data provides a crystal clear picture of the fire and falls problem for older adults across North America. Kudos to the professionals who are dedicated to the work of helping older adults live safely,” Berard-Reed added.

The Remembering When program has been implemented in communities throughout North America since 1999, to help thousands of older adults learn strategies to help them live safely at home for as long as possible. Program materials are available online at no cost.

For more information about Remembering When, visit www.nfpa.org/rememberingwhen .

To schedule a presentation of the Remembering When program, contact Mason at (760) 723-7570 or [email protected] .