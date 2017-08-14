NCFPD receives $175,000 AFG grant award

FALLBROOK ­– North County Fire Protection District (NCFPD) has received a $175,000 AFG (Assistance to Firefighters Grants) award toward the purchase of a new ambulance.

“With emergency medical calls increasing by nearly 20 percent over the last two years and ambulance mileage tripling with the loss of Fallbrook Hospital, we could not have asked for better timing,” said Fire Chief Stephen Abbott. “Thank you Department of Homeland Security.”

The primary goal of the Assistance to Firefighters Grants (AFG) is to enhance the safety of the public and firefighters with respect to fire-related hazards by providing direct financial assistance to eligible fire departments, nonaffiliated Emergency Medical Services (EMS) organizations, and State Fire Training Academies (SFTA). This funding is for critically needed resources to equip and train emergency personnel to recognized standards, enhance operations efficiencies, foster interoperability, and support community resilience.

The District also recently completed a $900,000 purchase of the administrative offices it had been leasing for the last several years at 330 S. Main St. in Fallbrook. This 4,590 square foot building was originally constructed in 1960 and rebuilt in 1990 after a fire, and has housed a number of local businesses throughout the years. This purchase will make permanent the new administrative home for North County Fire.

“Having a centrally located administrative home with a high profile community presence in the historic portion of downtown Fallbrook is important to the District’s value of community engagement,” said Abbott.

In an effort to communicate the activities of the local fire department, the North County Fire Protection District will now be publishing an abbreviated summary of emergency responses. As so many of the fire department’s responses are medically related, it does not publish incident-specific information

Last month was a busy one for the Fire District and included multiple strike team assignments around the state to support major campaign fires in Santa Barbara, San Bernardino, and Merced Counties. One noteworthy response included an unattended cooking fire in an apartment complex that was controlled by a fire sprinkler, thankfully saving the entire complex.